Amazon will tell customers about limitations of AI software sold by AWS: report

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it would tell customers about the limitations of software that are sold by Amazon Web Services in the form of warning cards amid concerns about AI systems being discriminatory against certain groups, Reuters reported.

The news outlet, citing a conversation with Amazon (AMZN), likened the warning cards on its Rekognition software to nutrition labels seen on food packages.

The warning cards will be public so potential customers can see the limitations of the software in an effort to help how it works and the potential drawbacks of using it in certain situations, such as facial recognition or transcription.

Reuters added that Rekognition is unable to support matching "images that are too blurry and grainy" as well as large portions of a person's face that are obscured by hair, hands or "other objects."

Competitors IBM (IBM) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud Platform have also published limitations on the functions their respective cloud software can perform.

Amazon (AMZN) came under scrutiny several years ago after its Rekognition software was accused of being biased towards people with darker skin tones.

In 2021, Amazon (AMZN) extended a moratorium on the Rekognition software that had been in place for police use after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

An Amazon (AMZN) Web Services executive said late Tuesday that the cloud computing unit of the tech giant will likely keep hiring and building new data centers in 2023 despite a hiring freeze at the rest of the company.