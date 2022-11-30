Fed's Lisa Cook: Smaller rate increases 'would be prudent' due to lags

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank should downshift its interest-rate hikes as monetary policy takes a while to work its way through the economy.

"Given the tightening already in the pipeline, I am mindful that monetary policy works with long lags," Cook said in a prepared speech. "Thus, as we get closer to that uncertain destination, it would be prudent to move in smaller steps."

Like many of her colleagues, she stressed that rates will stay at a restrictive level until inflation falls back to the Fed's 2% objective. Note that headline inflation rose 7.7% Y/Y in October versus the 9.1% peak in June.

Cook pointed out that there has been "some improvement" in consumer price data, though "I would be cautious about reading too much into one month of relatively favorable data."

Overall, the Fed will keep raising rates "until the job is done," she concluded.

Investors will be focused on Fed chief Jerome Powell's remarks about his outlook on the domestic economy at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier, Elon Musk said the Fed must cut rates immediately.