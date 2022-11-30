Enbridge, Occidental to study CO2 pipeline, sequestration hub in Texas

Nov. 30, 2022 1:02 PM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), OXY, ENB:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

steel long pipes in crude oil factory during sunset

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) Low Carbon Ventures said Wednesday they signed a letter of intent to explore the joint development of a carbon dioxide pipeline transportation system and sequestration hub in the Corpus Christi area on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Enbridge (ENB) would build and operate the pipeline facilities and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures would build and operate the sequestration facilities, which would provide CO2 solutions for Enbridge's proposed facilities as well as other point source emitters in the area.

The companies did not disclose a proposed timeline or estimated costs for the project.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has committed to develop several carbon capture projects, with plans to build as many as 135 direct air carbon capture facilities by 2035.

In August, Occidental (OXY) began detailed engineering and early site construction for its first large-scale Direct Air Capture plant in Texas, which is expected to capture up to 500K metric tons/year of carbon dioxide with the capability to scale up to 1M tons/year.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.