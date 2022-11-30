Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) Low Carbon Ventures said Wednesday they signed a letter of intent to explore the joint development of a carbon dioxide pipeline transportation system and sequestration hub in the Corpus Christi area on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Enbridge (ENB) would build and operate the pipeline facilities and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures would build and operate the sequestration facilities, which would provide CO2 solutions for Enbridge's proposed facilities as well as other point source emitters in the area.

The companies did not disclose a proposed timeline or estimated costs for the project.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has committed to develop several carbon capture projects, with plans to build as many as 135 direct air carbon capture facilities by 2035.

In August, Occidental (OXY) began detailed engineering and early site construction for its first large-scale Direct Air Capture plant in Texas, which is expected to capture up to 500K metric tons/year of carbon dioxide with the capability to scale up to 1M tons/year.