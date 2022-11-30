ChargePoint Q3 2023 Earnings Preview: Unplugged or a fully-charged quarter?
Nov. 30, 2022 1:24 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.12M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Can ChargePoint Earnings Lift Its Stock? A Notable Move Is Likely.
- On the other hand, Seeking Alpha contributor Juxtaposed Ideas wrote in their November analysis that CHPT remains a "speculative buy" before its upcoming earnings, due to the upbeat market conditions and potential Fed pivot in December.
- Earlier this month, Nikola announced a partnership with CHPT to drive deployment of EV charging infrastructure for fleets across the U.S.
- The company in October announced the launch of the CP6000, which claimed to be its most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution for the European market.
- CHPT's Seeking Alpha Quant rating is 3.18, with stock ranking at 43 among 65 industry peers.
- The SA Quant rating on ChargePoint is a hold, while the Wall Street and SA Authors average rating is buy.
- Stock has declined 41.4% this year as of last close on The New York Stock Exchange.
Comments