Lincoln Educational Services reports mandatory conversion of series A convertible preferred stock

Nov. 30, 2022 1:03 PM ETLincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) has exercised in full its right of mandatory conversion of the Company’s Series A convertible preferred stock, thereby cancelling all preferred stock and all rights of the holders to receive future dividends have terminated.
  • Each share holder of Series A convertible preferred stock will receive 4.23729 common shares. As a result of the conversion, the aggregate 12,700 shares of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding were converted into 5,381,360 shares of Common Stock.
  • The company will be eliminating the $1.2M in annual dividend payments to the preferred stock holders.
  • LINC is -3.3% to $6.62
  • Source: Press Release

Comments

