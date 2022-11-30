Lincoln Educational Services reports mandatory conversion of series A convertible preferred stock
Nov. 30, 2022 1:03 PM ETLincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) has exercised in full its right of mandatory conversion of the Company’s Series A convertible preferred stock, thereby cancelling all preferred stock and all rights of the holders to receive future dividends have terminated.
- Each share holder of Series A convertible preferred stock will receive 4.23729 common shares. As a result of the conversion, the aggregate 12,700 shares of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding were converted into 5,381,360 shares of Common Stock.
- The company will be eliminating the $1.2M in annual dividend payments to the preferred stock holders.
- LINC is -3.3% to $6.62
- Source: Press Release
