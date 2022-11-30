Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) posted a strong Q3 performance with 21.2% Y/Y growth in revenues to $269M and a 98% technical utilization.

However, adjusted EBITDA margins were down around three basis points to 23.4%, and consequently total EBITDA dropped 5% to $71M. Still, the bottom line was within management expectations according to CEO Simon Johnson.

The CEO noted: "Third quarter results reaffirmed Seadrill's consistent and solid performance this year, with once again high levels of utilization during the quarter, driven by our operational excellence. The West Saturn and West Carina have recently commenced operations in Brazil for their long-term contracts and we look forward to the West Tellus and West Jupiter commencing operations in the coming weeks, solidifying our position as the number one international driller in Brazil."

The offshore drilling company closed out the quarter with share purchase agreements to sell its entire 35% stake in Paratus Energy Services and the legal entities that own and operate seven jackup rigs in Saudi Arabia. The Paratus sale is expected to close in December or early 2023.

Johnson commented: "The sale of 7 jackups to ADES and our stake in Paratus Energy Services are transformative transactions as they enable us to considerably deleverage our balance sheet and materially reduce our cost of debt, driving value for our shareholders and making Seadrill a simpler business to understand for investors."

Seadrill closed the quarter with $349M in cash and cash equivalents of which $224M was unrestricted cash.

The company added $91M of order backlog, bringing total backlog to ~$3B, of which $718M were related to the jackup rigs sold in October.

Johnson concluded: "Seadrill reached the significant milestone of being dual listed on two major stock exchanges, after we re-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and up-listed to the main market of the Oslo Stock Exchange. We remain in a strong position to continue delivering for all our stakeholders and to capitalize on market opportunities. We are focused on ensuring our fleet is one of the youngest and most-technologically advanced in the offshore drilling business and expect to be at the forefront of the sector's recovery as it continues to be buoyed by strong fundamentals."