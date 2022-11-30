Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has a chance to expand into higher-margin businesses that will drive longer-term growth with its mergers and acquisitions strategy, analysts at Bernstein Research said on Wednesday. Their opinion is partly shaped by Emerson’s (EMR) presentations to investors the day before.

“Our hope was that we'd see a 'balanced diet' of hardware deals, complemented by workflow-adjacent, niche software assets,” Brendan Luecke, analyst at Bernstein, said in a Nov. 30 report. “The priority M&A vectors we saw today looked just about right.”

In its presentation to investors, Emerson (EMR) highlighted its potential to expand in clean energy, smart-grid technology, factory automation, industrial software and test and measurement devices.

Excluding cash for stock buybacks, Emerson (EMR) has $8 billion in deal proceeds for acquisitions and the ability to borrow. Among its divestitures this year, Emerson (EMR) last month agreed to sell a 55% interest in its climate-technologies unit to private-equity firm Blackstone (BX), a deal that valued the business at $14 billion.

Since his promotion to CEO last year, Emerson’s (EMR) Lal Karsanbhai has worked to narrow the company’s focus on technology and automation. It also sold its food-waste-disposal unit InSinkErator to Whirlpool, and its Therm-O-Disc business to One Rock Capital Partners.

Emerson (EMR) confirmed its guidance for 2023 sales and earnings, having introduced the forecast during its most recent earnings announcement.

Bernstein has a Market Perform rating on Emerson (EMR) and a price target of $90 a share.

Emerson (EMR) this year had risen 2.8% through Nov. 29, contrasting with a 17% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor rates Emerson (EMR) as a Hold on its current valuation. Columnist Matthew Smith rates Emerson (EMR) as a Buy on its strategy to simplify its operations.