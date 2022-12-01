Expected slower job growth in November may give Fed room to ease pace of hikes

The November nonfarms payroll report, due out Friday, is expected to show that jobs growth is continuing to slow as the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path starts to rein in consumer and business spending.

Economists expect ~200K jobs will be added during the month, down from 261K in October. The unemployment rate is expected to stay at 3.7%, near a 50-year low. Some other recent economic reports back up the expectation for a slower increase in jobs — the ADP November report, October JOLTs, and an increased number of job cut announcements.

"As high-profile layoffs surge through the U.S. tech industry, the broader private sector is still creating jobs, but at a slower pace, while job openings are still high," said José Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers. "These factors imply that the Federal Reserves’ tightening campaign is helping to slow the economy and inflation, but the challenging war against increasing prices is far from over."

The odds for smaller rate hikes

Indeed, traders don't see the Fed pivoting anytime soon, though, as Fed officials have been indicating, they're betting on smaller rate hikes going forward. The CME FedWatch tool puts a 75.8% probability on a 50 basis point increase at the Dec. 13-14 Fed meeting, down from the 75-bp hikes at each of the past four meetings. For the February meeting, traders see a 48.2% probability of a 25-bp hike and put the odds of a 50-bp hike at 43.0%.

Mark Hamrick, senior economist at Bankrate said, "Hiring is cooling and job cuts are growing." In addition, "the recent spike seen in new claims for unemployment benefits to 240,000 is consistent with the uptick in job cut announcements centered in the tech sector," he added.

Another sign of a cooling labor market is the ADP November jobs report, released on Wednesday. The "ADP report shows the private sector added 127,000 jobs this month, trailing the 200,000 consensus expectation and the 239,000 notched in October by a wide margin," Torres said. "All employment gains were produced by mid-sized firms that employ between 50 and 499 workers." Firms above and below the mid-sized level reported job losses during the month, he noted.

Tech layoffs

"The positive, but weakening job creation, comes just two days after Crunchbase reported that the tech sector, which among some investors has been viewed as being virtually infallible, has shed 85,000 workers year to date in mass layoffs," he added. He sees that as reaction to tech companies over-hiring in 2021, "when digital demand trends were difficult to forecast."

On Thursday, Challenger, Gray & Christmas calculated that 76.8K job cuts were announced in November, more than double the amount disclosed in October and 417% higher than in November 2021. YTD, the number of job cuts have exceeded all of last year.

The technology sector led the trimming with 52,771 cuts in November, the highest monthly total for the sector since the firm started tracking detailed industry data in 2000, and a total of 80,978 so far this year.

Wages of inflation

The Fed will also be watching for how much wages rose in November. As inflationary pressures from supply bottlenecks and commodity prices ease, "wage increases are probably going to be a very important part of the story going forward," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday. "Of course, we want wages to go up, but they have to be consistent with the goal of 2% inflation." Currently, "wage growth remains well above levels that would be consistent with 2% inflation over time," he said.

Workers' average hourly earnings are expected to increase 4.6% Y/Y, easing from the 4.7% increase in October, both below current inflation rates. Core PCE, a key gauge the Fed watches, rose 5.0% Y/Y in October, in the most recent inflation report, still more than double the Fed's 2% target.

