TV MIDTVEST expands strategic relationship with Avid Technology

Nov. 30, 2022 1:19 PM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Danish regional broadcaster TV MIDTVEST has extended its strategic relationship with Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) by transitioning onto Avid’s MediaCentral - Flex subscription software.
  • The move optimizes the reliability, scalability and flexibility of the broadcaster’s news production, and enhances its toolsets to enable story-centric workflows.
  • The subscription will give TV MIDTVEST, access to the latest versions of Avid’s newsroom and media workflow management and video editing solutions, helping to future-proof its production operations.
  • “We’re delighted that TV MIDTVEST has chosen to expand and deepen its relationship with Avid." said Avid Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner.

