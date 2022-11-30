CI Financial announces $400M debenture offering
Nov. 30, 2022 1:20 PM ETCI Financial Corp. (CIX:CA), CIXXCIXXBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) said Wednesday it entered into agreement to sell debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $400 million, maturing on December 2, 2025.
- The 2025 debentures have a term of three years and carry an interest rate of 7.00% payable semi-annually.
- The offering is being made under CI’s previously filed base shelf prospectus dated November 18, 2022 and is being led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and National Bank Financial Markets.
- CI intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of debentures to refinance existing indebtedness, including reducing its borrowing capacity under its existing credit facility. The transaction will not result in an increase in debt.
- The closing of the offering is scheduled for December 2, 2022 and is subject to certain customary conditions.
