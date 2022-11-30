Snowflake plunges as Q4 guidance, product revenue shows slowing growth

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares plunged nearly 14% in extended-hours trading after the data warehousing company reported third-quarter results that beat expectations but said product revenue for the next quarter would slow down.

For the period ending October 31, the Frank Slootman-led Snowflake (SNOW) said it generated $557M in revenue, up 67% year-over-year, including $522.8M in product revenue.

A consensus of analysts were expecting Snowflake (SNOW) to earn an adjusted 5 cents per share on $538.91M in revenue.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, Snowflake (SNOW) said it expects product revenue to be between $535M and $540M, a growth rate of 49% to 50% year-over-year, or well below the 67% the company saw in the third quarter.

Snowflake (SNOW) also said it expects adjusted operating margins to be 1% in the upcoming period.

Full-year revenue is forecast to be between $1.919B and $1.924B, compared to estimates of $1.92B. The company raised its expectations for adjusted operating margins for the full year, however, as it now expects the metric to be 3%, up from a prior view of 2%.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last month, investment firm Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake (SNOW), noting that even though the company has seen strong growth, it may be difficult to take away business from the entrenched cloud competitors.