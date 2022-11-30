TerrAscend pays down debt, refinances term loan

Nov. 30, 2022 1:34 PM ETTerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) said Wednesday it would pay down $30 million of its maturing $55 million senior secured Michigan loan, and refinanced its existing term loan facility.
  • On November 29, 2022, the borrowers repaid $55 million outstanding principal amount under the original Michigan Loan, using $30.0 million of cash on hand and $25.0 million through borrowing, pursuant to the amendment.
  • The company's borrowers amended and refinanced the existing senior secured term loan of $55 million, previously announced on November 22, 2021.
  • The amendment provides for a senior secured term loan with a principal amount of $25 million, plus incremental term loans of $30 million at the option of TerrAscend and subject to consents from the required lenders for an aggregate amount of $55 million.
  • Chicago Atlantic Admin, LLC serves as administrative agent for the lenders under the Michigan Loan and as collateral agent for the secured parties thereto.

