Designer Brands Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 1:35 PM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $876.72M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DBI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
