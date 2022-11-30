Hot Stocks: INTU, WDAY rise on earnings; DASH layoffs; CVNA falls on downgrade

The list of big-name companies announcing layoffs got longer on Wednesday. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) climbed in midday trading after unveiling a cost-cutting effort.

Meanwhile, Intuit (INTU) and Workday (WDAY) also advanced in intraday trading, both rising following the release of their respective quarterly updates.

On the downside, Carvana (CVNA) lost ground in intraday action, weighed down by an analyst downgrade.

Gainers

DoorDash (DASH) showed strength in midday trading following news that the delivery app is cutting its staff by 1250 people. The company's CEO blamed pandemic-related expansion, which led to the company becoming "not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth." Shares of the gig-economy stalwart rose 5% on the news.

Intuit (INTU) represented another midday winner, climbing 4% on earnings news. The maker of the TurboTax tax preparation software topped Q1 projections on both its top and bottom lines. The upswing came despite a cautious revenue forecast, as the company reported "continuing deterioration" in its Credit Karma business.

Meanwhile, earnings news sparked a rally in Workday (WDAY), which surged 14% on better-than-expected Q3 results. Revenue surged 20% to $1.6B, with subscription revenue that climbed 22% to $1.43B. The company also announced a $500M stock buyback.

Decliner

Carvana (CVNA) lost ground following a cautious analyst comment, falling 6% in intraday action. Bank of America downgraded the online car dealer to Neutral from Buy, citing concerns about its cash position.

"We think the company is well positioned for high levels of sustained growth long term and see upside potential in the medium term given strong inventory levels, resilient consumer demand and North America car production shortage. However, liquidity issues are significant due to its significant debt load," analyst Nat Schindler said of CVNA.

