Patterson FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 1:36 PM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
