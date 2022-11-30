Evoke Pharma to get US patent linked to nasal spray Gimoti
Nov. 30, 2022 1:42 PM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a notice of allowance for a patent application No. 17/100,664 for its nasal spray Gimoti.
- The patent titled 'Nasal Formulations of Metoclopramide' will expire in December 2029 and is a continuation of several other U.S. patent applications filed by the company over the last decade, Evoke noted.
- Gimoti is a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide for relief of symptoms linked with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis, a condition in which stomach takes too long to empty, according to the company.
- "This newly allowed patent application helps to ensure the availability of GIMOTI amongst patients and health care providers in the U.S.," said Evoke's Chief Business Officer Matt D’Onofrio.
