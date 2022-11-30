Evoke Pharma to get US patent linked to nasal spray Gimoti

Nov. 30, 2022 1:42 PM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

patented

Warchi

  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a notice of allowance for a patent application No. 17/100,664 for its nasal spray Gimoti.
  • The patent titled 'Nasal Formulations of Metoclopramide' will expire in December 2029 and is a continuation of several other U.S. patent applications filed by the company over the last decade, Evoke noted.
  • Gimoti is a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide for relief of symptoms linked with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis, a condition in which stomach takes too long to empty, according to the company.
  • "This newly allowed patent application helps to ensure the availability of GIMOTI amongst patients and health care providers in the U.S.," said Evoke's Chief Business Officer Matt D’Onofrio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.