Barclays launched its coverage on the U.K.-based biotech Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) on Wednesday with an Overweight rating and an $80 per share target as the company prepares to share Phase 1 data for cancer therapy IMC-C103C early next month.

This month, Immunocore (IMCR) announced that initial data from the ovarian expansion arm of the Phased 1 study was accepted for a poster presentation at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2022, scheduled for Dec. 7-9 in Switzerland.

The analysts led by Peter Lawson assume an 80% likelihood for a positive readout and expect IMCR shares to gain if its results indicate over 50% disease control rate in relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer with a well-tolerated safety profile.

While Immunocore (IMCR) trades at 7x cash after YTD outperformance, “we are positive on the risk/reward ahead of 4Q22 and 2023 data that could help validate the breadth of Immunocore’s bispecific TCR platform,” Lawson and the team wrote.

The analysts estimate an 80% probability for data from a Phase 1/2 trial for another cancer candidate called IMC-F106C-101 to turn positive in multiple solid tumors when its results are due for a 2023 readoout.

Immunocore (IMCR) markets Kimmtrak in the U.S. for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, and the drug added $40.4M in net revenue for the company in Q3 2022 with ~20% growth sequentially.