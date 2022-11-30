Immunocore draws bullish views at Barclays ahead of data for tumor candidate

Nov. 30, 2022 1:41 PM ETImmunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Barclays launched its coverage on the U.K.-based biotech Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) on Wednesday with an Overweight rating and an $80 per share target as the company prepares to share Phase 1 data for cancer therapy IMC-C103C early next month.

This month, Immunocore (IMCR) announced that initial data from the ovarian expansion arm of the Phased 1 study was accepted for a poster presentation at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2022, scheduled for Dec. 7-9 in Switzerland.

The analysts led by Peter Lawson assume an 80% likelihood for a positive readout and expect IMCR shares to gain if its results indicate over 50% disease control rate in relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer with a well-tolerated safety profile.

While Immunocore (IMCR) trades at 7x cash after YTD outperformance, “we are positive on the risk/reward ahead of 4Q22 and 2023 data that could help validate the breadth of Immunocore’s bispecific TCR platform,” Lawson and the team wrote.

The analysts estimate an 80% probability for data from a Phase 1/2 trial for another cancer candidate called IMC-F106C-101 to turn positive in multiple solid tumors when its results are due for a 2023 readoout.

Immunocore (IMCR) markets Kimmtrak in the U.S. for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, and the drug added $40.4M in net revenue for the company in Q3 2022 with ~20% growth sequentially.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.