Coca-Cola's growth strategy could involve more plays in the alcohol space

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) continues to evolve under CEO James Quincey. The Atlanta-based company has cut down the number of brands in its portfolio to 200 from 400 while at the same time doubling down on scaled global bets to provide "beverages for life" across different dayparts and categories. After landing Costa Coffee for $4.9B in 2018 and BodyArmor for $5.6B in 2021, Evercore ISI thinks the beverage giant's next big move may be to increase its presence in the alcohol space.

Analyst Robert Ottenstein noted the alcohol space is a clear area that would help KO drive its goal of doubling the number of customers over the next ten years and reach its top-line goal for 4% to 6% growth.

Coca-Cola (KO) has already increased its exposure to alcohol over the last two years through some important alliances in the U.S. Deals include Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Simple Spiked with Molson Coors (TAP), Fresca Mixed with Constellation Brands (STZ), and Jack and Coke with Brown-Forman (BF.A).

Looking ahead, Evercore sees Coca-Cola participating even more actively in the alcoholic space with consumer interest in alcoholic RTDs providing it with a clear opening, digital B2B technologies smoothing the way for better execution, and new bottler arrangements improve the complexities with new ventures.

The firm also reminded that KO is not the only non-alcoholic company that is blurring the lines between traditional soda/water/tea and alcohol. Over the past year, PepsiCo (PEP) has launched Hard Mountain Dew with Boston Beer (SAM) and Vita Coco Company (COCO) announced a partnership with Diageo (DEO) to launch Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan in early 2023.

While shares of Coca-Cola (KO) have outperformed the broad market in 2022, Seeking Alpha author Pearl Gray Equity and Research thinks elevated valuation multiples are not an issue.