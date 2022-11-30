FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) said Wednesday it will construct a new $24.7M high-voltage transmission line in Lorain County, Ohio, that will enhance service reliability for 28K customers and accommodate increasing demand.

The project will include installation of seven miles of new power line along the existing route and the reconfiguration of 20 miles of existing transmission line.

FirstEnergy (FE) said the line, which it expects will enter service in May 2023, will provide a second source of power to the area that will help reduce potential outages and support future growth and economic development.

