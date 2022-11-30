American States Water (NYSE:AWR) dropped much as 2% before rebounding Wednesday, now +0.7%, after UBS initiated shares with a Sell rating and $92 price target, saying the water utility is trading at a premium and citing concerns relating to its rate case settlement in California.

The California Public Utility Commission recently approved the settlement due to American States' (AWR) recent over-earning and larger unregulated business mix compared to peers.

UBS also started coverage of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) at Buy with an $86 price target, citing its low-risk regulated business mix and recent rate settlement approval from the CPUC, which supports 6%-7% EPS growth during 2022-26; shares +1.2% Wednesday.

The firm also launched California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) with a Neutral rating and $67 PT, pointing to risks from more severe drought and new environmental standards being put in place; CWT +1.4% in Wednesday's trading.

American States Water (AWR) shares should be avoided, as the stock will deliver low-single-digit returns at best, Jarco Vianen writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.