U.S. economic growth 'about flat or up slightly,' Fed's Beige Book shows

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book indicated that U.S. economic activity came in "about flat or up slightly" when compared with the modest pace of growth in the October 19 report.

Only five of the twelve Fed Bank districts reported slight or modest increases in activity, while the rest saw either no change or slight-to-modest declines against a backdrop of rising interest rates and high inflation.

Given those headwinds, a large number of contacts expressed elevated uncertainty and increased pessimism. Ex-auto consumer spending eked out small gains, while housing activity stayed weak due to two-decade high mortgage rates. Bank lending saw more declines given increasingly weak demand and tighter credit standards.

On the inflation front, price growth unsurprisingly remained a concern, with consumer prices growing at a "moderate or strong pace" in most districts. On the bright side, the pace of those increases cooled a bit as supply chains improved and demand weakened.

Going forward, the Fed's business contacts expect inflation to "hold steady or moderate further."

Employment, meanwhile, grew "modestly" in most districts, coinciding with the notion that the labor market remains tight, the report, which was based on information collected on or before November 23, mentioned. A couple districts, however, reported flat headcounts and an overall deterioration in labor demand. Wages rose moderately on average, though a few districts experienced some easing in wage pressures.

Looking at the individual districts, business activity slowed in Boston, New York, Cleveland and Kansas City, while Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Richmond, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco said activity increased. Chicago and St. Louis reported little change in activity.

