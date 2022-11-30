Recon Technology awarded $0.94M two year contract
Nov. 30, 2022 2:50 PM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) announced that Nanjing Recon Technology has been awarded a RMB6.73M (~$0.94M) two-year contract to provide automation control and instrumentation maintenance services for a gas generation plant operated by a top mainland China's oil and gas company.
- Pursuant to the contract, Nanjing Recon will be responsible for the safety and orderly maintenance and oversight of the on-site machineries to ensure the timely completion of the China oil and gas company's production goals.
- The contract involves both fixed maintenance fees and variable expenses on component replacement fees
- Recon will also be in charge of repair works and provide emergency troubleshooting across platforms and channels to ensure smooth data transfer, power supply and stable remote connection on the production site.
Comments