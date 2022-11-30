Asana Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETAsana, Inc. (ASAN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (-39.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.02M (+38.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments