Ambarella Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-64.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.14M (-9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.
