PagerDuty Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.8M (+29.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
