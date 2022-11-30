ReneSola Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.56M (+44.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SOL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
