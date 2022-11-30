Compass Minerals rises after FQ4 beat
Nov. 30, 2022 2:54 PM ETCMPBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals International (CMP) rose by ~7% during market hours after the essential minerals company reported a beat in FQ4 results.
- FQ4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.25, while revenue of $249.4M (-40.8% Y/Y) beats by $22.4M.
- Salt segment sales volumes increased by 18% Y/Y to $188.9M, driving the rise in consolidated revenue.
- Operating earnings stood at $7.5M, while net loss came in at $4.9M.
- FY22 revenue grew 9% Y/Y to $1.24B. Salt segment revenue grew 12% to $1B.
- Operating earnings stood at $44.4M, while net loss came in at $36.7M.
- For FY23, the company expects revenue to come in the range of $990M to $1.07B, vs. consensus of $1.25B.
- FY23 salt sales volumes are expected to be between $11.35M tons and $12.20M tons.
