GSK (NYSE:GSK) could be a potential buyout target for Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) as the Swiss pharma company is eyeing a large acquisition, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing Intron Health, an equity research firm based in London.

The analyst Naresh Chouhan argues that a potential combination with GSK (GSK) will enable Novartis (NVS) to re-enter the vaccine market and virology in a bid to diversify its business away from the competitive and risky oncology.

In 2015, Novartis (NVS) divested its global vaccine business (excluding influenza vaccines) to GSK (GSK), then known as GlaxoSmithKline, after a $5.25B deal.

Even with a 40% premium, the analyst projects that such a deal could be over 40% accretive after three years, assuming $2B synergies and a 6% cost of debt. A cash-based deal will lower proforma net debt to 2.4x EBITDA by 2025.

The analyst notes that the “temporary mispricing” of GSK (GSK) stock due to financial overhang from Zantac claims has paved the way for an “opportunistic” acquisition.

GSK (GSK) was part of a Zantac-driven selloff in August as Wall Street flagged concerns over litigations related to the recalled heartburn medication.

