Consolidated Edison upped at BofA after momentum from clean energy sale

Nov. 30, 2022 2:57 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Solar and wind power

hrui/iStock via Getty Images

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) +1.2% in Wednesday's trading as Bank of America upgraded shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $95 price target, raised from $78, seeing the company moving to an increasingly de-risked mix that relies mostly on earnings from its regulated business following the $6.8B sale of its Clean Energy Business.

Con Ed's (ED) long-term growth rate at 5%-7% needs to compound for several years in order to garner a peer average multiple, BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith wrote, which he believes is achievable given the de-risked profile and momentum from assumed buybacks of $1.8B worth of shares using proceeds from the Clean Energy Business sale.

However, New York state remains a challenging jurisdiction, and the analyst continues to see lingering risks from the pending CECONY rate case which remains in settlement discussions.

Con Ed (ED) also is a co-developer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline gas transmission project, which remains uncertain given ongoing legal and environmental challenges.

A challenging period awaits Con Ed (ED) in the coming quarters, "but that's not a good enough reason to run away from the company," Dilantha De Silva writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

