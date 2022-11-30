Roblox taps Apple media veteran to lead core engineering - report

  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has turned to a longtime Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) veteran to take over engineering responsibility for its core engine, Axios reports.
  • The company named John Stauffer - who spent 23 years at Apple - as a VP of engineering, according to the report, which adds he's charged with (among other things) making Roblox's core engine run on as many devices as possible.
  • Stauffer will start next week and report to Chief Technology Officer Daniel Sturman.
  • Most recently, Stauffer has spent 14 years running Apple's Interactive Media Group with oversight of projects including CarPlay, Group FaceTime and AirPlay.
  • He told Axios he wasn't really looking for a new job, but Roblox reached out and "It took a little bit to convince me."

