The FDA announced Wednesday that bebtelovimab, a COVID-19 therapy developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in partnership with AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), is not currently authorized in the U.S. as the monoclonal antibody is not expected to neutralize BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, two new Omicron subvariants.

Bebtelovimab was a key tool in the fight against the pandemic in the U.S. as the antibody treatment remained effective for many new COVID variants while other FDA-authorized therapies failed.

Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the FDA said that BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 now account for more than 57% of COVID cases across the U.S.

The infections caused by the subvariants are “already above 50% in all individual regions but one, and data shows a sustained trend of increasing prevalence across all regions,” the agency added.

Citing the terms of the previously issued emergency use authorization for bebtelovimab, the FDA said that it withdraws the EUA nod due to the risk that a COVID virus resistant to the treatment can cause infection.

“Given that a COVID-19 infection is likely to be caused by a non-susceptible SARS-CoV-2 variant, and consistent with the terms and conditions of the Letter of Authorization, bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in any U.S. region at this time," the regulator added.

However, the government recommends that all products be appropriately stored for use when the variants susceptible to bebtelovimab become more dominant again. Early this year, Lilly (LLY) agreed to deliver 600K doses of bebtelovimab to the U.S. government for at least $720M.