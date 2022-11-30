Crypto giant Binance appears unbothered by market turmoil after buying Japan's Sakura
Nov. 30, 2022 3:27 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has expanded its global presence to Japan after acquiring Sakura Exchange BitCoin, a Japanese-registered crypto trading platform, according to a blog post dated Wednesday.
- The deal, of which the financial terms were not disclosed, highlights Binance's dominance in the crypto ecosystem that's currently experiencing a downturn after the implosion of FTX. Earlier, rival exchange Kraken cut 30% of its global workforce.
- The Changpeng Zhao-led company, which seeks to expand its business while complying with local regulations, is now classified as a Japan Financial Services Agency regulated agency.
- As the recent FTX collapse continues to send ripples through the broader crypto space, Binance said it's aiming to commit $1B for a crypto recovery initiative.
