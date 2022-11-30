North America weekly rail traffic rise 2.4% as Canadian volumes jump double-digit

Canadian Pacific freight train

RalphCoulter/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported Wednesday a 4.1% decline in U.S. weekly rail traffic while overall North America volumes ended in positive over strong Canadian data.
  • U.S. weekly rail traffic was 206,792 carloads, down 1.1%, with intermodal volumes of 206,513 containers and trailers, down 6.9%, for the week ended Nov. 26 2022.
  • 4 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase, which included Motor Vehicles and Parts, +14.2% to 12,199 carloads; Metallic Ores and Metals, +1.6% to 18,552; Non-metallic Minerals, +0.8% to 23,503; and Others, +62.8%.
  • On the other side, Chemicals volume declined 6.2% to 28,184; Grains, -14.2% to 20,261 carloads and Coal, -3.5% to 61,740.
  • Total North America's weekly traffic reached 594,664 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.4% for the week when compared with same period last year.
  • Canadian railroads reported growth of 25.8% in carloads volume to 84,179 with Grains up 81.4% and Coal +117.5% compared to a year ago. Intermodal units rose significantly by 37.8% to 63,444.
  • Related Tickers: BNSF Railway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) , CSX Corporation (CSX), and the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT).
  • Market has bounced back in the second-half trading session on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said that moderation in rate hikes might come as soon as this month, and signaled that a soft landing was "plausible."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.