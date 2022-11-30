North America weekly rail traffic rise 2.4% as Canadian volumes jump double-digit
- Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported Wednesday a 4.1% decline in U.S. weekly rail traffic while overall North America volumes ended in positive over strong Canadian data.
- U.S. weekly rail traffic was 206,792 carloads, down 1.1%, with intermodal volumes of 206,513 containers and trailers, down 6.9%, for the week ended Nov. 26 2022.
- 4 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase, which included Motor Vehicles and Parts, +14.2% to 12,199 carloads; Metallic Ores and Metals, +1.6% to 18,552; Non-metallic Minerals, +0.8% to 23,503; and Others, +62.8%.
- On the other side, Chemicals volume declined 6.2% to 28,184; Grains, -14.2% to 20,261 carloads and Coal, -3.5% to 61,740.
- Total North America's weekly traffic reached 594,664 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.4% for the week when compared with same period last year.
- Canadian railroads reported growth of 25.8% in carloads volume to 84,179 with Grains up 81.4% and Coal +117.5% compared to a year ago. Intermodal units rose significantly by 37.8% to 63,444.
