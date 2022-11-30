Twitter (TWTR) CEO Elon Musk thanked Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook for taking him around Apple's headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting between the two chieftains is notable, given that Musk has needled Apple (AAPL) in recent days.

On Monday, Musk questioned why Apple (AAPL), the world's largest company by market cap, had recently cut its advertising on Twitter.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter," Musk tweeted at the time. "Do they hate free speech in America?"

Musk followed that up with a tweet to Cook, asking "What's going on here?"

In addition to questioning Apple's (AAPL) advertising spending, Musk also claimed that Apple (AAPL) had threatened to take Twitter off the App Store, but that the company did not give a reason why.

Musk subsequently posted a meme bemoaning Apple's (AAPL) 30% commission for certain revenue generated via its App Store.

He also published a poll asking his 119M followers whether Apple (AAPL) "should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers."

On Tuesday, Musk tweeted "the people have spoken," showing that nearly 85% of respondents to the poll said that Apple (AAPL) should show the censorship actions it has taken.

Over the weekend, Musk said he would build his own smartphone if Twitter was removed from Apple's (AAPL) and Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) platforms, but added he hoped it would not come to that.

The history between the two is long and extensive, as Musk claimed in 2020 that he offered to sell Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Apple (AAPL), but that Cook "refused to take the meeting."

A book published in 2021 claimed that Cook shouted an expletive at Musk during a 2016 meeting when Musk demanded to be made Apple (AAPL) CEO if Apple were to acquire the car company, but Apple (AAPL) denied a meeting ever took place.

