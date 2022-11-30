Proxy advisers come out against Nano Dimension CEO warrant proposal ahead of vote

Leading proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis are recommending that holders vote against restated warrant agreement terms for Nano Dimension's (NASDAQ:NNDM) chief executive at an upcoming holder meeting.

ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that shareholders vote against the amended Series B warrant terms for CEO Yoav Stern at the company's meeting on Dec. 13, according to copies of the reports viewed by Seeking Alpha.

"In this case, we have significant concerns with the proposed amendments to the CEO's equity-based compensation program," Glass Lewis wrote in its report.

Glass Lewis also recommended that holders vote against a proposal for the company to increase its authorized capital, writing that the company has "sufficient" shares for employee stock plans, acquisitions and possible stock splits.

The proposal is noteworthy after Nano Dimensions (NNDM) jumped 11% on Nov. 3 after a Bloomberg report that the top shareholder of the 3D printing firm offered to buy the company for $4/share. Murchinson Ltd is said to have made a non-binding offer to buy the company in September.

Glass Lewis noted that a board can use an increase in common stock as a takeover defense, though in this case the board stated it has no intention to use the requested shares for anti-takeover measure.

ISS recommended that holders vote in favor of the increased register share capital, saying that the proposed increase in authorized common stock is not "excessive."

Nano Dimension (NNDM) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) is set to report Q3 results on Thursday after reporting preliminary revenue last month.