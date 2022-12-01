TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) stock gains 2.1% in Thursday premarket trading after the bank's fiscal Q4 earnings topped the Wall Street consensus, helped by strong performance in its Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking and U.S. Retail segments. The group also raised its quarterly dividend by 7.9% to C$0.96/ share.

President and CEO Bharat Masrani also said the company expects to meet or exceed its medium--term adjusted EPS growth target range of 7%-10% in fiscal 2023, unless macroeconomic conditions shift dramatically.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2022 was C$3.04 (US$2.26), vs. the C$2.04 consensus, increased from C$2.09 in Q3 and dropped from C$3.33 in Q4 2021.

Q4 net interest income of C$7.63B (US$5.68B) climbed from C$7.04B in the prior quarter and from C$6.26B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 provision for credit losses was C$617M compared with C$351M in Q3 and a recovery of C$123M in Q4 2021.

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses, grew to C$831.0B from C$790.8B in the prior quarter.

Total deposits of C$1.23T vs. C$1.20T at Oct. 31, 2022.

Q4 adjusted return on common equity of 16.0% compares with 16.1% in Q3 and 16.1% in Q4 2021.

TD Bank's (TD) Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking net income of C$1.69B rose 1% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y; revenue of C$4.45B grew 5% Q/Q and 16% Y/Y.

U.S. Retail adjusted net income of US$1.59B increased 5% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y; revenue of US$2.70B climbed 12% from the prior quarter and 22% from a year ago.

The U.S. Retail Bank adjusted net income of C$963M increased 5% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.

Wealth Management & Insurance net income of C$516M dropped 10% Q/Q and 15% Y/Y; revenue of C$2.63B slipped 5% from the prior quarter and 1% from the same period a year ago.

Wholesale Banking adjusted net income of C$275M rose 1% Q/Q and dropped 35% Y/Y.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

Earlier, TD Bank non-GAAP EPS of C$2.18 beats by C$0.14, revenue of C$12.25B beats by C$950M