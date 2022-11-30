PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) said Wednesday it completed its acquisition of all common units in PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) it did not already own, after more than two-thirds of issued and outstanding PBFX common units voted to approve the merger proposal.

PBFX units will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and it will cease to be a publicly traded company.

Under the merger agreement, each outstanding common unit of PBF Logistics (PBFX) not already owned by PBF Energy (PBF) will be converted into 0.270 shares of PBF Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash.

PBF Energy (PBF) has enjoyed a massive cash windfall in 2022 and reinstated its dividends after Q3, but "investors should remember this is a cyclical company and thus these record-setting results will soften one day," Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.