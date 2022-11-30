Five Below GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.14, revenue of $645.03M beats by $30.95M

Nov. 30, 2022 4:03 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Five Below press release (NASDAQ:FIVE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $645.03M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $30.95M.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $1,085 million to $1,110 million based on opening approximately 48 new stores and assuming an approximate 1% decrease to 1% increase in comparable sales. That compares with consensus of $1.08B
  • Net income is expected to be in the range of $164 million to $173 million.
  • Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.93 to $3.09 vs. consensus of $2.94

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.