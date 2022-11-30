Five Below GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.14, revenue of $645.03M beats by $30.95M
Nov. 30, 2022 4:03 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Five Below press release (NASDAQ:FIVE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $645.03M (+6.2% Y/Y) beats by $30.95M.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $1,085 million to $1,110 million based on opening approximately 48 new stores and assuming an approximate 1% decrease to 1% increase in comparable sales. That compares with consensus of $1.08B
- Net income is expected to be in the range of $164 million to $173 million.
- Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $2.93 to $3.09 vs. consensus of $2.94
