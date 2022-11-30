Splunk beats top and bottom line, raises consensus
Nov. 30, 2022 4:07 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Splunk press release (NASDAQ:SPLK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.58.
- Revenue of $930M (+39.8% Y/Y) beats by $83.47M.
- Cloud revenue grew 54% to $374 million year-over-year.
- GAAP operating margin was (2.1%); Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.3%.
- GAAP EPS was $(0.20)
- Cloud Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 127%.
- Customers with total ARR greater than $1 million grew 19% to 754 year-over-year.
- Q4 Guidance: Total revenues are expected to be between $1.055 billion and $1.085 billion (vs. consensus $1.07B); Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 23% and 26%.
- FY Guidance: Total revenues are expected to be between $3.455 billion and $3.485 billion (was previously between $3.35 billion and $3.4 billion) (vs. consensus $3.38B);Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 12% and 13% (was previously 8%); Total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.65 billion; Cloud ARR is expected to be between $1.775 billion and $1.8 billion (was previously $1.8 billion).
- Free Cash flow is expected to be at least $420 million (was previously $400 million).
Comments (2)