Splunk beats top and bottom line, raises consensus

Nov. 30, 2022 4:07 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
  • Splunk press release (NASDAQ:SPLK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.58.
  • Revenue of $930M (+39.8% Y/Y) beats by $83.47M.
  • Cloud revenue grew 54% to $374 million year-over-year.
  • GAAP operating margin was (2.1%); Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.3%.
  • GAAP EPS was $(0.20)
  • Cloud Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 127%.
  • Customers with total ARR greater than $1 million grew 19% to 754 year-over-year.
  • Q4 Guidance: Total revenues are expected to be between $1.055 billion and $1.085 billion (vs. consensus $1.07B); Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 23% and 26%.
  • FY Guidance: Total revenues are expected to be between $3.455 billion and $3.485 billion (was previously between $3.35 billion and $3.4 billion) (vs. consensus $3.38B);Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 12% and 13% (was previously 8%); Total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.65 billion; Cloud ARR is expected to be between $1.775 billion and $1.8 billion (was previously $1.8 billion).
    • Free Cash flow is expected to be at least $420 million (was previously $400 million).

