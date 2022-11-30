Salesforce.com Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats by $0.18, revenue of $7.84B beats by $10M

  • Salesforce.com press release (NYSE:CRM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $7.84B (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Current Remaining Performance Obligation of $20.9 Billion, up 11% Y/Y, 15% CC
  • Returned $1.7 Billion to shareholders in the third quarter in the form of share repurchases.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenue Guidance of $7.932 Billion to $8.032 Billion vs. consensus of $8.04B, up 8% to 10% Y/Y, 12% to 13% CC; Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.35 - $1.37 vs. consensus of $1.35.
  • 2023 Outlook: Revenue Guidance of $30.9 Billion to $31.0 Billion vs. consensus of $31.01B, up 17% Y/Y, 20% CC; GAAP Operating Margin Guidance of ~3.8% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance of ~20.7%; Operating Cash Flow Guidance of ~16% growth Y/Y; Non-GAAP earnings per share $4.92 - $4.94 vs. consensus of $4.73.
  • Shares -2.75%.

