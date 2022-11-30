Box Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.01, revenue of $250M misses by $1.67M
Nov. 30, 2022 4:08 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Box press release (NYSE:BOX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $250M (+11.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.67M.
- Billings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $258.2 million, a 12% increase from billings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $231.5 million, or 20% growth on a constant currency basis.
- Q4 2023 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $255 million to $257 million, up 10% year-over-year at the high end of the range, or 15% growth on a constant currency basis, vs. consensus of $259.21M
- GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 6.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 24.5%.
- GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.07. GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.05.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.34 to $0.35, vs. consensus of $0.33. Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact from FX of $0.05.
