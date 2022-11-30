Snowflake Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.06, revenue of $557.03M beats by $18.12M

  • Snowflake press release (NYSE:SNOW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $557.03M (+66.6% Y/Y) beats by $18.12M.
  • Remaining performance obligations of $3.0 billion, representing 66% year-over-year growth
  • 7,292 total customers
  • Net revenue retention rate of 165%
  • 287 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.
  • Q4 Outlook: Product revenue $535 - $540M growth of 49 - 50%; Operating income margin 1%.
  • 2023 Outlook: Product revenue $1,919 - $1,924M growth of 68 - 69%; adj. Product gross profit margin 75%; adj. Operating income margin 3%; Adjusted free cash flow margin 31%.
  • Shares -11.83%.

