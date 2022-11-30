Pure Storage beats top and bottom line; increases outlook

Nov. 30, 2022 4:13 PM ETPSTGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Pure Storage press release (PSTG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $676M (+20.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.92M.
  • Shares -3.7%.
  • Subscription Services revenue $244.8 million, up 30% year-over-year
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $1.0 billion, up 30% year-over-year
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.6 billion, up 26% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 69.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.9%
  • GAAP operating income $9.1 million; non-GAAP operating income $107.2 million
  • GAAP operating margin 1.4%; non-GAAP operating margin 15.9%
  • Operating cash flow $154.7 million; free cash flow $114.8 million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.