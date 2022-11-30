Pure Storage beats top and bottom line; increases outlook
Nov. 30, 2022
- Pure Storage press release (PSTG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $676M (+20.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.92M.
- Shares -3.7%.
- Subscription Services revenue $244.8 million, up 30% year-over-year
- Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $1.0 billion, up 30% year-over-year
- Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.6 billion, up 26% year-over-year
- GAAP gross margin 69.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.9%
- GAAP operating income $9.1 million; non-GAAP operating income $107.2 million
- GAAP operating margin 1.4%; non-GAAP operating margin 15.9%
- Operating cash flow $154.7 million; free cash flow $114.8 million
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion
- Q4 consensus: EPS $0.34; Revenue $812.67M
- FY consensus: EPS $1.17; Revenue $2.75B
