nCino beats top and bottom line: guides Q4

Nov. 30, 2022 4:15 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • nCino press release (NASDAQ:NCNO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $105.3M (+50.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.85M.
  • Subscription Revenues of $88.3M, up 55% year-over-year
  • Organic Subscription Revenues of $72.9M, up 28% year-over-year
  • Q4 Guidance: Total revenues between $104 million and $105 million (vs. consensus $105.20M); Subscription revenues between $90 million and $91 million; Non-GAAP operating loss between ($3.0) million and ($4.0) million; Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.04) and ($0.05). (vs. consensus -$0.05)
  • FY Guidance: Total revenues between $403 million and $404 million (vs. consensus $402.64M); Subscription revenues between $342 million and $343 million; Non-GAAP operating loss between ($7.0) million and ($8.0) million; Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.15) to ($0.17). (vs. consensus -$0.17)

