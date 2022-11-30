Credo Technology Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.05, revenue of $51.4M beats by $0.66M
- Credo Technology press release (NASDAQ:CRDO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $51.4M (+94.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.66M.
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Outlook
Revenue is expected to be between $54.0 million to $56.0 million vs $54.05M Consensus, up 73% year over year at the midpoint
GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 58.7%-60.7% and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 59.0%-61.0%
GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $30.2 million to $32.2 million and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $25.0 million to $27.0 million
