Aziyo Biologics commences underwritten public offering of shares

Nov. 30, 2022 4:18 PM ETAziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Biologics company Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares.
  • The company intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, equal to 15% of the shares to be sold in the offering.
  • All shares in the offering are to be sold by Aziyo.
  • The net proceeds will be used to expand its product development and clinical research activities, hire additional sales personnel and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.
