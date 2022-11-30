Aziyo Biologics commences underwritten public offering of shares
- Biologics company Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares.
- The company intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, equal to 15% of the shares to be sold in the offering.
- All shares in the offering are to be sold by Aziyo.
- The net proceeds will be used to expand its product development and clinical research activities, hire additional sales personnel and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.
