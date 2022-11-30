Yext misses bottom line, guides Q4 above consensus
Nov. 30, 2022
- Yext press release (NYSE:YEXT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $99.3M (-0.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.33M.
- ARR of $390 Million, an Increase of 1% Year-over-Year or Up 4% on a Constant Currency Basis
- Customer Count Increased 6% Year-over-Year to Approximately 2,900
- Cash and Cash Equivalents of $162 Million
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $100.0 million to $101.0 million (consensus $101.44M); Non-GAAP net income per share is projected to be $0.02 to $0.03 (vs. consensus $0.01), which assumes 123.2 million weighted-average basic shares outstanding.
- FY Outlook: Revenue is projected to be in the range of $399.0 million to $400.0 million (consensus $400.74M); Non-GAAP net loss per share is projected to be $0.05 to $0.04 (vs. consensus -$0.09), which assumes 125.5 million weighted-average basic shares outstanding.
