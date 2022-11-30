Victoria’s Secret GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.32B misses by $10M

Nov. 30, 2022 4:19 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Victoria’s Secret press release (NYSE:VSCO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.32B (-8.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Outlook: The company is forecasting fourth quarter 2022 net sales to decrease in the high-single digit range compared to last year’s fourth quarter net sales of $2.175 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, operating income is expected to be in the range of $240 million to $290 million. Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.45 per diluted share vs. consensus of $2.31.
  • The company is forecasting full year 2022 net sales to decrease 6% to 7% compared to last year’s full year net sales of $6.785 billion. Adjusted net income for the full year 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.95 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.77.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.