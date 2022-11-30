Victoria’s Secret GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.32B misses by $10M
Nov. 30, 2022 4:19 PM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Victoria’s Secret press release (NYSE:VSCO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $1.32B (-8.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Outlook: The company is forecasting fourth quarter 2022 net sales to decrease in the high-single digit range compared to last year’s fourth quarter net sales of $2.175 billion. At this forecasted level of sales, operating income is expected to be in the range of $240 million to $290 million. Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.45 per diluted share vs. consensus of $2.31.
- The company is forecasting full year 2022 net sales to decrease 6% to 7% compared to last year’s full year net sales of $6.785 billion. Adjusted net income for the full year 2022 is estimated to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.95 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.77.
