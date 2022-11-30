Bret Taylor exits from Salesforce, Benioff takes charge at helm
Nov. 30, 2022 4:20 PM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) said Wednesday Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO, effective January 31, 2023.
- Shares of the company -5.4% after the bell.
- The company said Marc Benioff will become chair and CEO of the Salesforce.
- “It’s bittersweet that Bret has decided to step down as my co-CEO. He made his mark on Salesforce as an incredible technologist, leader and friend to us all,” Benioff said.
- Separately, the company posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 which topped consensus by 18 cents, and revenue of $7.84 billion beat estimates by $10 million.
Comments (2)