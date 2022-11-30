Semtech Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.02, revenue of $177.62M beats by $2.07M
Nov. 30, 2022 4:22 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Semtech press release (NASDAQ:SMTC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $177.62M (-8.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.07M.
- Q4 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $145.0 million to $155.0 million vs. consensus of $165.65M
- GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 63.6% to 64.6%
- GAAP Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.27
- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $11.2 million
- Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.52 vs. consensus of $0.28
